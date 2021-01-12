Buckle up! Mahbubnagar to host many aerial sports for five days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sports and adventure enthusiasts can embark on some thrilling aerial adventures, as this Sankranti, the State will host its first-ever Air Sports National Championship in Mahbubnagar.

The five-day festival from January 13-17 will host several ‘air sports,’ including paramotors, skydiving, hot air balloons, and RC drones, announced Minister for Sports and Tourism Srinivas Goud on Monday.

“It is the first time that a national aerial sporting event is being organised in the State. Mahbubnagar is very conducive for organising para motorsports. In the past, such paramotoring sports were only restricted to a few metropolitan cities. This event will help to boost domestic tourism in the State,” said the Minister.

The event, which is being organised by the Department of Telangana Tourism, will be held at the ministadium adjacent to the mini tank bund in Mahbubnagar.

The sports will be available to visitors 6.00 am to 6 pm for five days. While entry to the festival is free, people can experience paragliding for 10 minutes for Rs 1500, and a hot air balloon ride for Rs 500. These rides will be made available under the proper supervision of experts.

Skydiving, hot air balloon ride on offer

The five-day festival from January 13-17 will host several ‘air sports,’ including paramotors, skydiving, hot air balloons, and RC drones.



The event, which is being organised by the Department of Telangana Tourism, will be held at the mini-stadium adjacent to the mini tank bund in Mahbubnagar.



The sports will be available to visitors 6.00 am to 6.00 pm for five days.