Amma, nanna and her world of music

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Singer Keerthana Sharma Machiraju has been biding her time silently in 2020 as she knew that the New Year and Sankranthi will bring her good luck and new tidings. And it absolutely did. The trained classical singer is all set to release her new single for Sankranthi. Composed by MM Sreelekha and written by Tangella Sridevi, this song to be released on Thursday is special to her.

“Firstly, because it is my first big release in 2021. Secondly, it is the first big festival in this calendar year. Thirdly, the song is a product of the love of an all-women team. Private songs with a folk touch are those that seem to attract the Telugus. It is also a great time for singers and artists like us to explore our talent and showcase it,” she says.

January also marks the release of her new ‘mass hit’ number called Dhinchak in the Ram Pothineni Sankranthi release Red. Her husky voice and the mass number has been hitting the right chords with film lovers, especially those who love energetic songs that are apt for a dance move or two. “The movie will release this Thursday for Sankranthi and it has garnered 10 million views already. This is my second hit song for a Ram movie. The previous one was Dhimak Kharab in iSmart Shankar.

Both have given me a good break and recognition. I am forever grateful to composer Mani Sharma for giving me such high voltage songs,” says this Kothapet ammayi. She is also a recipient of 2019 Mirchi Music Awards for Best Upcoming Female Vocalist of South. While cinema hits and single private songs give her immense joy, exposure and applause, she is a hardcore classical musician at heart. “I am currently learning classical music from my guru Vijaynagaram Vardhini.

Most people often ask me how I manage to find time to learn music now. Classical is like my heartbeat. I cannot survive without it and my entire life is planned around pursuing and practicing it daily. My mother Katyayani, an accomplished classical singer herself, has planted the seed of music in me when I was a toddler. She named me Keerthana after she felt that I had a natural flair for music,” she says. Keerthana says she lives in a time warp. “I am a recent entrant into social media. Just recently I started posting on my handle @singerkeerthanasharmma.

Otherwise, all I know is my family comprising my parents and my sister and my world of music says the singer who became famous for the song she sang for music composer Mani Sharma. “He is the God and guru who recognised my voice when I went along with singer and violinist Pavan Charan. “I sang some chorus bits for Mani garu and then he gave me the opportunity to sing for Okka Kshanam and other songs.” Keerthana has done several stage shows previously and her journey into the public realm started with Paaduta Teeyaga in January 2017.

“I cleared the auditions and got the opportunity to sing for this legendary show hosted by late SP Balu. At the same time, I was to give my BCom final year exams. My parents felt that I should not miss out on this opportunity and hence I went ahead, bunked my exam and opted for music. I don’t regret the decision as I feel I am cut out for this career,” says this youngster who now awaits the release of her next song called Hyderabad mahanagram in the movie Vishwak slated to release this year. For now, she is chuffed about the way her song is trending all over. A happy Sankranthi indeed for her.

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi