Chinese man among two held in loan scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, on Wednesday, arrested two persons including a Chinese national named He Jian as investigations into the instant loan app scam continue. The cybercrime wing has frozen bank deposits worth `30 crore in the accounts operated by Jian.

Jian alias Mark, came to India in July 2019, on a business visa. He joined Jiya Liang Infotech Pvt Ltd as a representative on behalf of Chinese nationals Xu Nan, Xu Xinchang and Zhao Qiao, who were the directors of Jiya Liang Infotech Pvt Ltd.

This company in turn hired Ajaya Solutions Pvt Ltd, Bienance Information Technology Pvt Ltd, Epoch Go Credit Solutions Pvt. Ltd and Truthigh Finetech Pvt Ltd at Thane, for recovering loans disbursed by them. Vivek Kumar, who is an accountant at Ajaya Solutions Pvt. Ltd. And Epoch Go Credit Solutions Pvt. Ltd, was also arrested.

Earlier arrests

Rachakonda police had earlier arrested a Chinese woman Liang Tian Tian, staff manager Parusha Ram Lahu Takwe, and Aquib Shaik, an HR manager working at Jiya Liang Infotech Pvt Ltd, Pune. Based on their confession and leads, police arrested Jian and Vivek on Wednesday.

With the arrest of Jian, the number of Chinese nationals arrested in cases related to loan apps, has reached four. Several other Chinese nationals involved in cases registered at Hyderabad and Warangal, are absconding.

In the initial stages, they ran call centres at Thane to recover the loan amounts, but later struck an agreement with Jiya Liang Infotech Pvt Ltd, Pune to recover the loan amounts from the borrowers. These companies did not have any valid licenses from RBI to run the NBFC business based on online applications.

Apps which steal phone info

Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said these applications are developed in such a way that when borrowers installed these Apps, lenders would get the access to contacts, photos and other data on the device. After a week of the loan being sanctioned, call centres who would start calling customers demanding repayment. Those who defaulted were abused and threatened.

24 apps which lured customers

Police said the Thane-based companies offered instant online micro loans at high rate of interests to the borrowers through apps like Krazy Bean, Krazy Rupee, Cashplus, Rupee Pro, Gold Bowl, First Cash, Real Rupee, Rupee Bear, Rupee Most, First Cash, Credit Rupee, Cool Cash, Money Now, Pocket Rupee, Rupee Day, Cash Go, Cash Star, Cash Bowl, Cash Kush, Cool Rupee, Money Rupee, etc