When Sankranti celebrations turn fatal: Hyderabad man falls to death while flying kite

Around 5 pm, while flying kites, Krishna stepped back and lost balance, falling from the top of a four-storey building and landed on the spokes of the building’s main gate.

Published: 15th January 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak mishap, a 44-year-old man fell to his death while flying kites on a building terrace on Thursday evening.

The victim, Bangaru Krishna, fell on the iron spokes of the building gate. 

Police said Krishna, who was a resident of Viveka Nagar at Chikkadpally, had planned a Sankranti celebration with his neighbours at the building.

He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. His body has been handed over to the family after a postmortem examination on Friday.

Krishna owned 10 houses in the area and was associated with the TRS party.

P Shivashankar Rao, Inspector Chikkadpally police also said that a case under section 174 CrPC has been registered and the investigation is underway. 

hyderabad makar sankranti Hyderabad accident Hyderabad mishap
