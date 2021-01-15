When Sankranti celebrations turn fatal: Hyderabad man falls to death while flying kite

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak mishap, a 44-year-old man fell to his death while flying kites on a building terrace on Thursday evening.

The victim, Bangaru Krishna, fell on the iron spokes of the building gate.

Police said Krishna, who was a resident of Viveka Nagar at Chikkadpally, had planned a Sankranti celebration with his neighbours at the building.

Around 5 pm, while flying kites, Krishna stepped back and lost balance, falling from the top of a four-storey building and landed on the spokes of the building’s main gate.

He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. His body has been handed over to the family after a postmortem examination on Friday.

Krishna owned 10 houses in the area and was associated with the TRS party.

P Shivashankar Rao, Inspector Chikkadpally police also said that a case under section 174 CrPC has been registered and the investigation is underway.