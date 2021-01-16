Army Day: When a ‘chhoti si aasha’ comes true

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Young Nyorah Patra had always dreamt of meeting the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army. On Friday, the seven-year-old girl’s wish was fulfilled, that too, on a befitting occasion — the Army Day. A soldier’s life is inspiring, and Nyorah was mesmerised by the selfless contributions of the defence forces. It all began with the telecast of the Republic Day Parade last year. “Nyorah watched the entire show with rapt attention,” her parents said. She was moved by the parade, and soon, little Nyorah’s paintings began reflecting her desire to meet the brave soldiers of the country. She also fancied the uniform and wanted to see herself in it.

Encouraged by her enthusiasm, Samir and Varsha, Nyorah’s parents, wrote to the Prime Minister, seeking a special visit for their daughter to any army establishment in the country. To their surprise, they were contacted by the PMO and were told that a special arrangement was made for her visit to an Indian Artillery establishment in Hyderabad.

Dressed in a uniform, which was specially tailored for her, Nyorah was escorted by a Colonel-rank officer and two soldiers from her home to Veerula Sainik Smarak, the War Memorial in Secunderabad, on Friday. There, Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, TS and AP sub area, and the veterans graciously received her. She, in her own small way, thanked them as they interacted with her.

Parents wrote to PM Modi

