STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Lit Fest to be online with Gulzar silver lining

Gulzar will inaugurate the event on January 22, which will be followed by a one-hour long poetry reading and talk session.

Published: 17th January 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan addresses mediapersons during a press meet on the Hyderabad Literature Festival 2021, in the city on Saturday. (Photo | Roshan)

Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan addresses mediapersons during a press meet on the Hyderabad Literature Festival 2021, in the city on Saturday. (Photo | Roshan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  City’s students and literature enthusiasts will have to make do with an online version of Hyderabad Literature Festival this year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, people are in for a treat as award-winning poet and lyricist, Gulzar will inaugurate the event on January 22, which will be followed by a one-hour long poetry reading and talk session.

The festival will be broadcast on HLF’s YouTube channel, details of which have been published online on the festival’s website. While the essence of a literature festival may take a backseat, the organisers are hoping for this year’s tech enabled gathering to become a memorable page in history. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for IT and Industries said, “After much deliberation and uncertainty, it has been decided that the festival will be conducted on an online platform.

We realised that, considering the momentum that the festival has gained over the years, it is best to not skip it in 2021.” Amita Desai, one of the Festival Directors said, “The online broadcast will be of a hybrid nature. While most of the authors’ talk sessions will be live, these will also include pre-recorded readings by authors, poets and activists. Apart from this, online workshops too will be conducted live, and the recordings will be further uploaded once the festival is over. Because the festival is happening online this year, we decided that it can go on slightly longer than previous years, thus it shall continue up to February 11.”

Participants’ list

The festival will include sessions featuring Aakar Patel, Akhil Katyal, Amish, Amitav Ghosh, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Devdutt Pattanaik, Farrukh Dhondy, Gulzar, Harsh Mander, Kishwar Desai, Lisa Ray, Manoranjan Byapari, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, NK Singh, Sanjay Jha and K Satchidanandan.

Musical tribute

A musical tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam, stage talk with Aditi Mangaldas and Chekka Bommalata, performances by Hyderabad hip-hop group ‘Thugs Unit’ and the harmonica group ‘Hyderabad Harpers’, screening of the documentary ‘A Tongue Untied: The Story of Dakhani’ are some highlights of HLF 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad lit fest
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp