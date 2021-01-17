STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSEC publishes names of elected GHMC corporators

The District Collector will be assigned with the task of holding polls to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts.

Published: 17th January 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 08:19 AM

GHMC building

GHMC building (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government on Saturday issued a Gazette notification by publishing the names of elected corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Now that the results have been published in the Telangana State Gazette, Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) will soon hold the first meeting of the newly elected corporation for election to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The TSEC will soon announce a schedule for the conduct of election to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor and direct the GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority, DS Lokesh Kumar to conduct the polls for the two posts. The District Collector will be assigned with the task of holding polls to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts. The term of the newly elected Corporation will be five years from the date of f irst meet ing of the Corporation.

The polls to GHMC were held on December 1 and the election results of all the wards of GHMC were declared by the Returning Officers (ROs) concerned on December 4 and in case of Neredmet ward it was published on December 9. The names of the elected ward members from 150 wards of GHMC in the said ordinary elections have been sent to the TSEC by the GHMC Commissioner on January 5, 2021. In pursuance of Section 66 of the GHMC, Act, 1955, the TSEC on Saturday notified the names of the ward members elected for the GHMC along with their party affiliation and reservation particulars.

Of the 150 GHMC wards, Telangana Rashtra Samithi won 56 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party -48, Majilis Ittehadul Musslimeen - 44 and Congress- 2. Of the newly elected corporators, Akula Ramesh Goud of BJP, who got elected from Lingojiguda ward, passed away recently due to ill health without taking oath. The term of the existing general body would expire on February 10, 2021.

Mayor poll

The TSEC will soon announce a schedule to conduct elections to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. It will direct the GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority, DS Lokesh Kumar to conduct polls for the two posts

Comments

