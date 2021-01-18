77-year-old Hyderabad Covid patient jumps to death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 77-year-old farmer from Rajanna Siricilla district, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Kondapur, died by suicide on Sunday. Madhapur Inspector P Ravindra Prasad said that the victim jumped from his room in the second floor of the hospital building. He was admitted to the hospital three days ago for Covid treatment and was accommodated in an isolation room.

He was supposed to undergo plasma therapy on Saturday, but he did not cooperate with the hospital staff. They immediately informed his family members and made them talk to him over a video call. However, it did not work out and he seemed restless and upset.

The hospital authorities informed his family again and asked them to come down to the hospital and speak to him, and they agreed to do so on Sunday. Meanwhile, at around 10 am on Sunday, an attendant of another patient and a coconut vendor heard a noise in the hospital premises and informed the security staff, who noticed the victim lying on the ground. They rushed him to the emergency ward, where he was declared dead. The Inspector said that a case has been registered and the body handed over to the GHMC authorities for the final rites.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)