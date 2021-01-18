STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

77-year-old Hyderabad Covid patient jumps to death

The hospital authorities informed his family again and asked them to come down to the hospital and speak to him, and they agreed to do so on Sunday.  

Published: 18th January 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 77-year-old farmer from Rajanna Siricilla district, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Kondapur, died by suicide on Sunday.  Madhapur Inspector P Ravindra Prasad said that the victim jumped from his room in the second floor of the hospital building. He was admitted to the hospital three days ago for Covid treatment and was accommodated in an isolation room. 

He was supposed to undergo plasma therapy on Saturday, but he did not cooperate with the hospital staff. They immediately informed his family members and made them talk to him over a video call. However, it did not work out and he seemed restless and upset.

The hospital authorities informed his family again and asked them to come down to the hospital and speak to him, and they agreed to do so on Sunday.  Meanwhile, at around 10 am on Sunday, an attendant of another patient and a coconut vendor heard a noise in the hospital premises and informed the security staff, who noticed the victim lying on the ground.  They rushed him to the emergency ward, where he was declared dead. The Inspector said that a case has been registered and the body handed over to the GHMC authorities for the final rites.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad covid suicide case coronavirus suicide
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp