Man held by Hyderabad city police for robbing Secunderabad jewellery store

The Hyderabad city police on Sunday arrested a temporary driver of a GHMC garbage vehicle for robbing a jewellery store in Secunderabad’s Pot Market.

Published: 18th January 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad city police on Sunday arrested a temporary driver of a GHMC garbage vehicle for robbing a jewellery store in Secunderabad’s Pot Market. Stolen jewellery worth over Rs 39 lakh was recovered from his possession. 

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said Aadil was involved in cases since he was a minor and a suspect sheet was opened against him at Saifabad police station, which was later transferred to Gandhinagar police station. 

Stole to pay for daughter’s surgery, says accused

The accused, Mohammad Aadil, committed the crime to arrange money to purchase a bike and had got a price quotation for around `1.50 lakh two days before the robbery. He also informed the police that he needed the money as his elder daughter needed to undergo surgery to treat an injury on her leg and his brother-in-law was getting married soon.

