Hyderabad-based app 'Practically' makes online learning fun for children

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making online classes engaging can be a challenge for teachers. A Hyderabad-based app called Practically is trying to make that process easy. Designed to make learning come alive, the app combines game engine, immersive learning assets and AI-assisted study buddy at one place. It is currently used by 13,500 teachers across 130 schools in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and UAE.

Charu Noheria, co-founder and COO of the app, said: “Leading schools like Dr KKR’s Gowtham Schools and GEMS -The Millennium School have benefited greatly from our product. The app enables its users to benefit through experiential learning using immersive videos, interactive augmented reality, and 3D simulations helping teachers connect and engage with students as they would in a real classroom. We are aiming to equip teachers with a new-age e-learning solution full of hi-tech, hi-touch features. With our app, teachers have been able to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and teach in a more engaging and controlled manner without incurring any charges.”

Through this product, teachers can conduct their own virtual classes free for designing and delivering content with teaching material, streamlined by topics across STEM subjects for classes 6-12. Besides this, it offers features like reports, test-preps, polls, analytics, assigning homework, etc. which empowers the teacher to closely monitor the progress of each student.Founded in 2018 by Subbarao Siddabattula, Charu Noheria and Ilangovel Thulasimani, the app offers live classes and a 24x7 Seek Help feature for doubt resolution, where students can reach out to subject experts on the platform. Practically raised $4 Million in a pre-Series.