Hyderabad civic body told to file status on flood aid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC, on Monday, directed the GHMC to file status report on distribution of flood relief fund of Rs 10,000 to each of the flood victims in four weeks.

The bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by Dasoju Sravan, official spokesperson of AICC, seeking direction to the Chief Secretary to apprise the court of the procedure formulated by the State pertaining to disbursement of funds for flood relief victims.

Sravan stated that government, vide GO 272 dated October 19, 2020, had released Rs 550 crore from the CM’s Relief Fund and announced Rs 10,000 as compensation for every flood-affected household, Rs 1 lakh for repairs of completely damaged houses and Rs 50,000 for repair of partially damanged houses. He alleged that the government blatantly violated the GO and resorted to illegal practices to gain mileage in GHMC polls.