STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Leopard spotted at Hyderabad airport  

A leopard was sighted on the premises of Hyderabad international airport at Shamshabad in the city’s suburbs, late on Sunday night. 

Published: 19th January 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A leopard was sighted on the premises of Hyderabad international airport at Shamshabad in the city’s suburbs, late on Sunday night. The officials of Telangana Forest Department visited the airport on Monday morning to analyse CCTV footage in which the animal’s movement were captured. 

The Forest Department sources told Express that they received a complaint from the airport authorities that a leopard was spotted on Sunday night at two places — near the cargo area and close to the runway.  The CCTV footage shows the leopard moving along a boundary wall and then leaping over it. The big cat may have gone towards the adjacent locality of Rasheedguda. Sighting of the leopard has come as a surprise to the Forest Department.

It may be mentioned here that a leopard, which moving in and around Shamshabad forest range, was captured near Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute campus in Rajendranagar last October. It was later released into the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. 

While wild boars and other small mammals have been spotted earlier on the airport premises and its surroundings, it was probably the first time that a leopard was sighted at the airport. However, neither the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad nor the Telangana Forest Department released any official statement on the matter. 

Enough prey for leopard to survive

Meanwhile, an official of the Forest Department said: “The area around the airport has enough availability of prey and water for a leopard to survive. The animal must have moved ahead from there. After the Sunday night’s sighting, we did not receive anymore reports of leopard sighting.”When asked if the area inside Hyderabad international airport will be monitored, the official said: “The airport is a high security private property. We cannot enter and set up camera traps or a cage unless the airport asks us to do so. We did not receive any such request from the airport.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard Hyderabad Hyderabad airport
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp