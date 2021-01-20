I believed in  myself, says 'Krack' director Gopichand Malineni on its successful theatrical release

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Last week the trade circles of Telugu cinema and the fans of Ravi Teja were shocked when Krack, the first major release of this Sankranthi, did not hit the screens as per the schedule. The film missed noon, matinee and first shows in over 1,000 theatres across the world as its producer Tagore Madhu ran into trouble after a few financiers took a legal route demanding that the dues owed to them be cleared. While such delays have become a common sight in the film industry, Gopichand Malineni, the director of Krack panicked over the development.

“I came to know about the financial tussle on the previous night of our film’s release. I thought the issue would be resolved by morning. But, nothing much happened. As expected, fans of Ravi Teja garu thronged the theatres, but there was ‘no show’. It was hell for me and I would pray no other director would go through these testing times,” starts off Gopichand Malineni, who is now basking in the success of Krack. The six-film-old director asserts that he had received able support from the fraternity.

“After learning about the issue, directors Trivikram Srinivas, VV Vinayak, Vamshi Paidipally, actors Manchu Manoj, Sai Tej, producers NV Prasad and Naga Vamsi among others talked on the phone to give me moral support,” recalls the Balupu director. Besides release hiccup, Gopichand has also defied the pressure of releasing Krack directly on OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming platform during the Covid-19 lockdown. “Several OTT players have approached us with lucrative offers for a direct digital release. But, I didn’t budge and believed in myself. We have made Krack for theatrical viewing and I felt that it is the best way for the audience to enjoy and savour the movie-watching experience. I kept telling everyone that ‘Krack will release only in theatres.’ I am feeling relieved after seeing the response to our film in the theatres,” explains Malineni.

The director is now flying high with Krack receiving appreciation from all quarters and registering money at the box office. “The success of Krack has increased my responsibility as a director. My joy has doubled over the last few days,” says Malineni, adding, “I was short of words when Chiranjeevi garu was all praise for our film. Interacting with him is always an education.

I am overwhelmed by his gesture and his appreciation has certainly boosted my confidence.” Krack also marked the acting debut of Malineni’s son Satvik in a crucial role. “He had sailed through his performance and has been drawing good attention. It also came as a comforting factor for me. He is now asking me to take him on a vacation (laughs),” the director adds. Malineni was inclined towards breaking the stereotypes of villains in the commercial entertainers with mass appeal. “I always try to redefine the concept of villains in commercial cinema.

It’s quite routine for a villain to kill a family member of the protagonist. Taking that as lead, I gave the narrative a different spin without losing the fun narrative. And true to my belief, the action sequences involving Shruti Haasan gave wonderful mileage to the narrative and also evoked hearty laughs in cinemas,” opines the director. At the moment Malineni is focused on his next film. “I am collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers for a new project.

The announcement follows soon. I was also offered the Hindi remake of Krack. I will take it up provided casting and other modalities fall into place,” he says. Hinting a sequel to Krack, Malineni confides, “Ravi Teja has agreed to do Krack 2 on the condition that I come up with a script that will live up to the expectations. Let’s see how it goes.”

