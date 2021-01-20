Loan apps: Red corner notices issued by Hyderabad Police against Chinese nationals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police have issued red corner notices against Chinese nationals in connection with the illegal online loan app businesses. The accused have been absconding after police registered cases on them. The police have collected details of the accused, including the Chinese nationals. To nab them, they consulted with the Union government to bring back those who escaped abroad.

A few days ago, Hyderabad and Cyberabad police registered cases against the managements of such apps for harassing customers over repayment of loans. It was revealed that the Chinese nationals had appointed Indian nationals as directors of the businesses. They had diverted Rs 21,000 crore to China and other countries in the form of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency.