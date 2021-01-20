Madina Degree College for Women fined, told to refund student’s fees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission - II, Hyderabad, has directed the Madina Degree College for Women at Himayatnagar to refund the fee of Rs 24,535 to a second-year degree student and pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 for causing her mental agony.

M Jahanavi, a resident of Narayanaguda, had enrolled herself into the three-year B.Sc., ANBC course at the college in the 2017-18 academic year. In her second year, she turned eligible for the Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) course. Subsequently, Jahanavi had requested the college administration to return her original certificates. But the college made her pay the fee for the second year to get her certificates back.

Jahanavi then approached the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad, stating that it was unfair and unjust for the college to demand and collect the fee in advance for the second-year course. Taking into consideration the UGC’s norms, the Commission observed that the college had violated the rules. “No student will be required to submit any original academic and personal certificates like marks sheets, school leaving certificates, etc., at the time of submission of admission form. No institution can take any original certificate in their custody,” the Commission observed.

Fee asked to return certificates

