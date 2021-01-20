STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man who set son on fire in Hyderabad sent to judicial remand

It was learnt that Charan had told police clearly that his father had beaten him severely, dragged him out of the hut where they resided and set him on fire.

Published: 20th January 2021 08:47 AM

The boy, engulfed in flames, ran away while screaming for help and fell into a nearby ditch. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ratlavath Balu, accused of setting his 10 year-old-son Ratlavath Charan on fire for delay in getting beedis for him at KPHB of Cyberabad, was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Charan continues to fight for his life at Gandhi Hospital and is under observation. 

It was learnt that Charan had told police clearly that his father had beaten him severely, dragged him out of the hut where they resided and set him on fire.Balu also admitted to the offence. He told the police that Charan had been not attending classes during the lockdown, had become arrogant and would answer him back. Balu claimed Charan delayed any errands he was asked to do, so he was already angry with Charan, and alcohol aggravated the effect.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night, when Charan was with his mother watching television. Balu, who came home heavily drunk, asked Charan to get beedis for him. When Charan returned home late, Balu thrashed him and dragged him out of the house. 

He then poured a turpentine can on him and lit it using the same matchstick which he used to light his beedi. Charan ran for help and fell in a ditch, after which his mother and neighbours rescued him. An attempt-to-murder case has been registered against Balu.

