RGIA opens revamped Premium Plaza lounge at Hyderabad International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The refurbished and revamped Premium Plaza at the Hyderabad International Airport, opened on Tuesday, is set to provide a touch of luxury travel to passengers looking to spend time at the airport.A view of the airport runway and recliner seats are available at the bar in the lounge. All care has been taken to provide a safe and hygienic environment. The dining area features a widespread buffet as well as live food counters. Zone-wise music control, ambient temperature setting and special chairs for children are some of the new features at the lounge.

The facility has been designed keeping in mind special assistances that may be required by passengers. Baby-care facility and exclusive washroom facility for passengers with reduced mobility are in place.Flight information can be accessed on the multiple screens set up. The facility ensures high security as it is continuously monitored via CCTV cameras. The lounge is open 24x7 to passengers.