Seven-year-old author Abhijita Gupta becomes first Indian child writer to sign deal with Invincible

She was recognised as the world’s youngest author by the International Book of Records.

Published: 20th January 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Seven-year-old author Abhijita Gupta becomes the first Indian child writer to sign a deal with the publisher named Invincible for her four upcoming books

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A seven-year-old author Abhijita Gupta becomes the first Indian child writer to sign a deal with the publisher named Invincible for her four upcoming books and she received a part of the royalty payment for the first 10,000 copies of her book.

Abhijita also unveiled the cover of her second book - ‘We Will Surely Sustain.’  Her first book was  ‘Happiness All Around’. She’s the third generation writer of the celebrated poet duo - Rashtrakavi Maithilisharan Gupt and Santkavi Siyaramsharan Gupt. 

She was recognised as the world’s youngest author by the International Book of Records. At the same time, the Asia Book of Records awarded her title of the ‘Grandmaster in Writing’. Her mother Anupriya Gupta shares that at the age of five she started to write prose and poetry and that even though she’s been a small child her writing has been quite flawless without any mistakes.

It was during the period of lockdown that she asked her parents for stationery items and began writing. When her father Ashish Gupt asked her as to what she wanted to write she responded that her writing would be on children and how they are faring during pandemic. 

At this young age, she’d already been reading books by Sudha Murthy and Ruskin Bond. Adds her mother, “Most of the topics that she chooses are based on moral lessons and whatever she observes around her. She has a keen interest in the expressions of people and the environment. She’s quite sensitive that way.” 

