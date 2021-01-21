Eight held for toddy adulteration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Vikarabad Excise Department on Wednesday remanded eight persons in connection with the toddy adulteration case.

Last week, the department arrested E Ramesh Goud from Nawabpet and E Manohar Goud from Kamareddyguda.

Upon further interrogation, they traced six others including B Jaipal from Mamdhanpally, Pandu Goud from Pendlimadugu, T Naresh Goud from Pulsumamidi, E Srinivas Goud from Arkatala, G Nagesh Goud from Ekmamidi, E Sai Kumar from Yerravali and G Madhukar Goud from Vettimenapally.

The toddy adulterated with Alprazolam and Dizapam had led to the death of two persons and hospitalisation of nearly 186 people from various villages in the district.

The Excise police have booked several cases under relevant sections and will take action against them soon.