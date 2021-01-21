Foundation stone laid for graveyard in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telanagna Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Malkajgiri Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a model crematorium and graveyard at Begumpet on Wednesday.

Later in the day, the trio inaugurated nala widening works at Fathenagar and at Dhanalaxmi Colony, and laid foundation stone for a sports complex at Balaji Nagar and a park near Manjeera Mall at KPHB.

Though MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao was slated to attend the programmes, he could not.

The GHMC has, so far, spent Rs 25.25 crore for constructing and refurbishing graveyards and crematoriums. According to officials, each of the six zones in the city will have a modern crematorium.