STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Post-Covid care under spotlight

Health entrepreneur and fitness guru Upasana Kamineni’s new venture is all about getting back to your feet after a bout of the illness
 

Published: 21st January 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo Hospitals logo

Apollo Hospitals logo. (Photo | Apollo Hospitals)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In these last few months, we have seen much focus on Covid-19 but we haven’t seen the same on post-Covid rehab. In fact, many Covid survivors are unaware of what to do for a full recovery. Smaller towns and cities sometimes do not have access to certified experts to talk about this. Realising this, founder of URLife.co.in & Vice Chairperson-CSR, Apollo Hospitals Group, Upasana Kamineni has launched a new rehabilitation programme addressing the current need for post-Covid-19 care.

Highlighting the various symptoms and health issues that people may face post-experiencing Covid-19, it focuses on how one can take care of them both mentally and physically. The programme includes daily live sessions on topics covering the body, mind, and nutrition, and healing led by a panel of trusted experts from the URLife team. 

Upasana’s husband and actor Ram Charan also tested Covid-19 positive so she is well aware of the concerns for patients and families. Kanika Kapoor, a popular Indian singer, musician, and also a Covid-19 survivor herself extends her support to this free of cost programme targeted for the speedy recovery of people. From now until March 31, one expert daily will discuss the different post-Covid-19 related issues and how to recover from them in the quickest and most efficient way.

To be held in English at 11:00 am Hindi at 12 noon, and Telugu at 6:00 pm IST on the URLife website, this programme is free of cost and targets a wide audience across the globe. Upasana adds, “The situation seems to be slowly coming into control with growing medical innovation and awareness amongst people. We will always be indebted to our front-line health workers, especially the doctors and nurses who have tirelessly worked for us putting their own lives at risk at all times during this pandemic.

The unprecedented nature of this virus is still a cause of concern; its impact on each patient has been different. This has deeply impacted them and their families. Recently, my husband Ram Charan tested Covid-19 positive, being so close to home, I am personally aware of the numerous questions and concerns that immediately arise in one’s mind. This led me to realise the need for a platform of qualified experts to educate people, with an emphasis on the day’s posts during the initial two weeks of recovery. Our initiative   answer their questions and act as a sounding board to talk to.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp