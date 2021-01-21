Post-Covid care under spotlight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In these last few months, we have seen much focus on Covid-19 but we haven’t seen the same on post-Covid rehab. In fact, many Covid survivors are unaware of what to do for a full recovery. Smaller towns and cities sometimes do not have access to certified experts to talk about this. Realising this, founder of URLife.co.in & Vice Chairperson-CSR, Apollo Hospitals Group, Upasana Kamineni has launched a new rehabilitation programme addressing the current need for post-Covid-19 care.

Highlighting the various symptoms and health issues that people may face post-experiencing Covid-19, it focuses on how one can take care of them both mentally and physically. The programme includes daily live sessions on topics covering the body, mind, and nutrition, and healing led by a panel of trusted experts from the URLife team.

Upasana’s husband and actor Ram Charan also tested Covid-19 positive so she is well aware of the concerns for patients and families. Kanika Kapoor, a popular Indian singer, musician, and also a Covid-19 survivor herself extends her support to this free of cost programme targeted for the speedy recovery of people. From now until March 31, one expert daily will discuss the different post-Covid-19 related issues and how to recover from them in the quickest and most efficient way.

To be held in English at 11:00 am Hindi at 12 noon, and Telugu at 6:00 pm IST on the URLife website, this programme is free of cost and targets a wide audience across the globe. Upasana adds, “The situation seems to be slowly coming into control with growing medical innovation and awareness amongst people. We will always be indebted to our front-line health workers, especially the doctors and nurses who have tirelessly worked for us putting their own lives at risk at all times during this pandemic.

The unprecedented nature of this virus is still a cause of concern; its impact on each patient has been different. This has deeply impacted them and their families. Recently, my husband Ram Charan tested Covid-19 positive, being so close to home, I am personally aware of the numerous questions and concerns that immediately arise in one’s mind. This led me to realise the need for a platform of qualified experts to educate people, with an emphasis on the day’s posts during the initial two weeks of recovery. Our initiative answer their questions and act as a sounding board to talk to.”