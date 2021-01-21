Results not announced, but Osmania University calls for new admissions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Professor R Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education (PGRRCDE) at Osmania University in Hyderabad has not released the UG CBCS backlogs results yet.

However, it has called in applicants for new admissions into various courses being offered by the PGRRCDE for the academic year 2020-2021.

The exams were held in November 2020 for distance education and students who could not get the results yet are facing notices from private MBA colleges that have stipulated the last date for submission of final graduation certificates and marks memo.

“I urge the Osmania University CDE to declare the results on a priority basis so that students who are already traumatised do not suffer further. I also urge you to give a public notification that no student be denied admission for want of certificates for which results are not yet declared from the Osmania University Centre for Distance Education,” Lubna Sarwath, State general secretary of the Socialist Party, said in a letter to the University.