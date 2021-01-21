Shahar-e-ishq love series in February in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tragic love story of Begum Khairunnisa and British Resident James Achilles Kirkpatrick when they were married in 1800 in Hyderabad has drawn many history aficionados in search of other associated tales.

The City of Pearls has many such tales that as an annual festival Shahar-e-Ishq organised by Hyderabad Trails celebrates the love stories of the city wrapped in history.

A musical play on Khair and Patrick is to be staged in the iconic Qutb Shahi Tombs along with another performance on the love life Sultan Quli Qutub Shah. Adds Gopal, "Sheher-Ishq will be held on two weekends in the mid of February. The theatre-dance productions will be done by Global Entertainment Media Services run by artiste Satish Kumar."

Says Gopala Krishna of Hyderabad Trails, "We are organising a panel discussion on how to make Hyderabad a heritage destination on January 25 with Andrew Fleming British Deputy High Commissioner as the chief speaker. By the end of the year, we will be organising a biennale focussing on the rich art history of Hyderabad."

At Phoenix Arena, he is organising a two-day certificate on the heritage of Hyderabad in association with Vasaamaha Architects. Says its convener and heritage conservationist Vasant Sobha, "We are focussing on inclusive stories where we interact with people."