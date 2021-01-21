Two warehousing corporation officials caught taking bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested Managing Director of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation V Bhaskar Chary, along with Superintendent Engineer M Sudhakar Reddy, for accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 for issuing benefits to retired warehousing employee.

According to ACB officials, Banoth Sundar Lal, 61, a retired employee from Warehousing, lodged a complaint with ACB officials stating that the accused officers demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe for issuing benefits after his retirement.

Based on the tip off, the ACB officials caught Sudhakar Reddy red handed while accepting the bribe.

It was revealed that Sudhakar Reddy accepted the bribe amount based on the directions of Bhaskar Chary.

​Both accused were arrested by the ACB and shifted to judicial remand.