Works on 11 Road Under Bridges completed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has successfully completed the construction of Limited Height Subways and 11 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) from May - December 2020 with an approximate expenditure of Rs 30.8 crore.

The Indian Railways had taken a policy decision to eliminate all Level Crossings.

​The policy emphasises on the removal of Manned Level Crossing Gates in a phased manner by providing alternative arrangements such as construction of Limited Height Subways, RUBs and ROBs with the co-operation and participation of state governments.