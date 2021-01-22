STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad cop held for cheating and rape

Abhilash Kumar was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Thursday.

For representational purposes (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested a police constable Avulagadda Abhilash Kumar Yadav (32) at LB Nagar, Hyderabad, on charges of cheating a woman and impregnating her. Abhilash Kumar belongs to the Armed Reserve Wing (AR) and is now deputed to the City Armed Reserve HQ of Hyderabad city police. He is charged with cheating and rape. 

Police said that the accused trapped the victim under the pretext of love and sexually exploited her. Further when she became pregnant, he threatened her and got her to abort forcibly by giving her pills. Abhilash Kumar was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Thursday. Abhilash Kumar was sent to judicial remand.

