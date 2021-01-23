STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GMR constructs new terminal building at Philippines airport

This is the second project that the GMR Group has completed in the Philippines, the first being the country’s second largest airport, Mactan Cebu International Airport.

Published: 23rd January 2021 09:50 AM

The new terminal building constructed by GMR at Clark International Airport in the Philippines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR Group’s airport subsidiary, GMR Airports, has now completed the construction of a new terminal building at Clark International Airport in the Philippines in a record time of 24 months. 

It has been handed over to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) of the country.

According to GMR officials, the project was no cakewalk due to the pandemic. 

“Despite that, the joint venture of GMR and Megawide Construction Corporation delivered the new passenger terminal building in a record time of 24 months. This is one of the fastest completed projects in the Philippines, and the first project of the Philippines government under the Hybrid Public-Private partnership (PPP) framework. The terminal building is of 112,000 square metres,” they said.

Commenting on the successful completion of the new terminal, Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman, Energy & International Airports, said, “Adhering to GMR’s concept of showcasing local culture at the airport, the new terminal will give a rich feel of the Philippine culture. It has been designed and constructed using the latest innovative technologies and as per international standards and environmental norms.” 

With this enormous terminal infrastructure, the airport will be able to handle around 8 million passengers per annum (MPPA). 

