STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Min pushes for citizen-centric ICT policy

He stressed that the policies should be citizen-centric and prioritise technological advancements.

Published: 24th January 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday urged the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications department to start working towards launching the State’s ICT (Information and Communications Technology) policy for the next five years (2021-2026).Rama Rao, chairing a review meeting of the IT department, went through activities that were managed and carried out over the past six years from the formation of the State. He stressed that the policies should be citizen-centric and prioritise technological advancements.

In 2016, ICT Policy was announced by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao with the aim of expanding the IT/ITES sector, attracting investments, creating employment in the electronics sector, fostering entrepreneurship and so on. “Our policies should be citizen-centric and prioritise and use technological advancements to solve problems of a common man,” he said.

Rama Rao stated that with a strong innovation ecosystem, the State should focus on transforming into an innovation economy which focuses on grassroot innovation and innovation at schools.“The highest importance should be given towards skilling students and working professionals, which would result in increased employment,” he added. The Minister said the State govt had embarked on creating a robust digital infrastructure with the help of T-Fiber project.

‘Plug and play’ infrastructure and electronic manufacturing parks will be part of the proposed policy. Plug and play refers to readymade facilities in terms of building, power-water-sewage connectivity and so on, including clearances required for an industry to start functioning.

Seeds sown in 2016
The ICT Policy was first announced in 2016 by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, with the aim of expanding the IT/ITES sector, attracting investments, creating employment in the electronics sector, fostering entrepreneurship and so on

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp