Min pushes for citizen-centric ICT policy

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday urged the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications department to start working towards launching the State’s ICT (Information and Communications Technology) policy for the next five years (2021-2026).Rama Rao, chairing a review meeting of the IT department, went through activities that were managed and carried out over the past six years from the formation of the State. He stressed that the policies should be citizen-centric and prioritise technological advancements.

In 2016, ICT Policy was announced by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao with the aim of expanding the IT/ITES sector, attracting investments, creating employment in the electronics sector, fostering entrepreneurship and so on. “Our policies should be citizen-centric and prioritise and use technological advancements to solve problems of a common man,” he said.

Rama Rao stated that with a strong innovation ecosystem, the State should focus on transforming into an innovation economy which focuses on grassroot innovation and innovation at schools.“The highest importance should be given towards skilling students and working professionals, which would result in increased employment,” he added. The Minister said the State govt had embarked on creating a robust digital infrastructure with the help of T-Fiber project.

‘Plug and play’ infrastructure and electronic manufacturing parks will be part of the proposed policy. Plug and play refers to readymade facilities in terms of building, power-water-sewage connectivity and so on, including clearances required for an industry to start functioning.

