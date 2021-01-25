Magician Samala Venu to throw his hat in the ring

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Well-known magician Samala Venu will be contesting in the upcoming MLC elections to the Hyderabad-Mahabubnager-Rangareddy Graduates’ Constituency. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Venu alleged that both the Central and State governments have failed miserably in utilising the demographic advantage and have not released a youth policy, focussing on their welfare and development. Pointing out that there is a need to develop ‘skill universities’ in the country to empower the youth, Venu said that he has 40 years of experience in the field of magic and has travelled over 30 countries.