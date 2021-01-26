Medico-turned-cyber fraudster in Telangana lands in police net

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda cybercrime sleuths, on Monday, arrested a person named Dr Aditya Narayan Godbole, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, who worked for a fradulent forex trading firm, based in Vietnam, for allegedly duping many people under the pretext of helping them invest in forex trading.

Aditya worked under a Vietnam native named Mao Zhibin, whom he met while studying Medicine in China. Police have found that Zhibin, who is now absconding, had been operating a fraudulent forex trading company named Pierce Technology from Vietnam, along with his associate Annie Pierce. Annie is also at large.

Police found that Aditya was regularly in touch with Zhibin since 2015 and helped him with his plan to launch a forex trading app. But due to Covid-19 restrictions, Zhibin could not come to India, and hence, directed Aditya and Annie to open an office for trading apps. Aditya was appointed as marketing manager. Together, they lured people into investing in forex trading.