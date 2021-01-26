PV Narsimha Rao’s hometown to become a tourist hub soon: Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud
HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud released the 3D model of the proposed PV Science Forum (PV Vignana Vedika) at former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao’s native place Wangara, on the occasion of National Tourism Day, on Monday.
For the first phase of the project, the government has released `7 crore of the total `11 crore sanctioned to develop Wangara village as a tourist destination. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that `6.86 crore will be provided for the installation of fountains and lighting systems, and for the construction of a photo gallery, moderation centre, science museum, maze garden, playground, sculptures of freedom fighters, amphitheatre and food courts at Science Forum. He has instructed the TSTDC MD to call tenders for the proposed plans to develop Wangara village as a tourism hub.
Statue of PV proposed
Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud said that `97 lakh would be utilised for the construction of a statue of PV Narasimha Rao and a fountain in the middle of the entrance arch at the Vignana Vedika