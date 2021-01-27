STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Changemakers get recognition for work 

The awards were presented to prominent NGOs, philanthropists, and corporates for their impactful pro-bono initiatives in the social sector.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Sonu Sood, who was recently in the city to inaugurate an ambulance service, received Ketto Best Celebrity Changemaker Award. The award was given in recognition of the humanitarian work that the actor took up during the Covid-19 lockdown. The awards have been instituted to recognise key initiatives taken up by individuals, corporate and social entrepreneurs to create meaningful and sustainable change in society. A panel of jury members deliberated on a number of parameters before settling on a winner for each of the categories. The awards were presented to prominent NGOs, philanthropists, and corporates for their impactful pro-bono initiatives in the social sector.

A panel of three judges from diverse sectors presented awards to prominent NGOs and individuals that includes celebrities like Sonu Sood and Rajshri Deshpande for their philanthropic work during the lockdown. The awards were presented in eight different categories such as Best Start-up NGO, National NGO, International NGO, Social Entrepreneur, Celebrity Changemaker,  Young Changemaker, Corporate CSR Campaign and School Initiative. Three nominees were shortlisted from each category and the winners were declared after evaluations.

