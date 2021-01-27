Changemakers get recognition for work 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Sonu Sood, who was recently in the city to inaugurate an ambulance service, received Ketto Best Celebrity Changemaker Award. The award was given in recognition of the humanitarian work that the actor took up during the Covid-19 lockdown. The awards have been instituted to recognise key initiatives taken up by individuals, corporate and social entrepreneurs to create meaningful and sustainable change in society. A panel of jury members deliberated on a number of parameters before settling on a winner for each of the categories. The awards were presented to prominent NGOs, philanthropists, and corporates for their impactful pro-bono initiatives in the social sector.

