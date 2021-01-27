Man who killed 18 women in 24 years arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maina Ramulu, a serial killer who murdered 18 women in the last 24 years, has been arrested by Hyderabad Task Force sleuths for his two latest killings — one in Ghatkesar under Rachakonda police limits and the other in Mulugu in Siddipet. He reportedly killed them after trapping them at toddy compounds.

An analysis of over 500 CCTV cameras led to his arrest, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said. After his wife left him for another man, 45-year-old Ramulu bore a grudge against womankind and ever since, has killed 18 women.

Ramulu was also involved in several theft cases. Police said Kavala Venkatamma, 50, of Jubilee Hills had gone missing on January 1 and her family lodged a complaint. On January 4, an unidentified woman’s body with the face burnt was found at Ankushapur in Ghatkesar. Police found a mobile number in the woman’s possession, which led them to her family. While questioning them, police found that Venkatamma used to frequently visit a toddy compound at Yousufguda.

While analysing the CCTV footage, police saw the woman boarding an auto-rickshaw along with another man. They identified the accused as Ramulu and arrested him. He had allegedly got Venkatamma drunk, took her to Ankushapur, killed her and burnt her face using her clothes. He also stole her silver anklets. Police detected a similar case at Mulugu in Siddipet district.

Ramulu was involved in 13 murders in Cyberabad, wherein he trapped women at toddy compounds, killed them and robbed their jewellery. He also committed three murders in Hyderabad and two in Medak. In a 2009 case, registered at the Raidurgam police station, he was convicted for life. Ramulu escaped from the prison ward at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda. He was later arrested but released from prison after moving the High Court. He has now been handed over to the Ghatkesar police.