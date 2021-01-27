STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Origami Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi 

The Japanese art of folding paper and creating pretty objets d’art using the same is known as Origami.

Published: 27th January 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Japanese art of folding paper and creating pretty objets d’art using the same is known as Origami. There are several takers for the same. While there are communities and clubs in Delhi and Mumbai, Hyderabad, unfortunately, doesn’t have popular platforms. However, there are Origami enthusiasts and teachers determined to create more awareness on the same. Come January 30 and a batch of children will be learning to make the three wise monkeys using Origami. There’s Toshogu shrine in Nikko, Japan, which at its entrance has the three monkeys as relief sculpture. The same was created in the 16th century by the sculptor Hidari Jingoro. The shrine is dedicated to Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder of the Tokugawa Shogunate that ruled Japan for 250 years. The wisdom of the proverb associated with the monkeys are known across Asia.

Mahatma Gandhi had received a statuette of the monkeys as a gift from Nichidatsu Fujii, a Japanese Buddhist monk, who met him at his ashram in Wardha in 1933.  Gandhiji always kept it at his work table. School children are often taught about the wisdom of the three animals of not seeing evil, not speaking evil and not hearing evil. January 30 marks Gandhiji’s death anniversary and Kalyani Voleti, the visual arts teacher at Global Edge School, Kokapet, will be teaching them about him using Origami to create the three monkeys using the paper art. She informs, “I am the project facilitator for Japan Art Mile Foundation, a mural exchange project. The foundation is in Osaka, Japan and connects us to partner schools over there. This is part of the school project.” She adds, “I will teach students how to create three monkeys using Origami. During my workshops, I even ask them to follow the principles and they can share the same on their social media. Children need to know about the country history and live the values. I present this as a tribute to Mahatama.” The kids are in the age group of 8 years onwards. 

Kalyani is connected with Origami groups across the world. She stayed in Kobe, Japan  during 2004-2008. She adds that learning Origami is a helpful art form and makes learning deeper. “It helps in anger management, improves motor skills,” she shares. She’s conducted Origami workshops virtually to classrooms in countries like Russia, Georgia, Taiwan, Greece, Turkey, Malaysia among others. As a member of Origami Oritai, Delhi, she is the collective recipient of the Foreign Minister’s Commendation Award, presented by the Japanese Government, for promoting Japanese art and culture in India. Currently, she’s working on creating an All India Origami Forum called ‘Increase’; this is to bring Origami enthusiasts under one platform. She signs off, “We will have our first session on January 30 and will have an Origami rally as well.”

— Saima Afreen
 saima@newindianexpress.com @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp