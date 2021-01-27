STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The 25-day Ayurvedic module to treat diabetes

First focus area: To improve metabolism with a special diet, lifestyle, and proven herbal remedies.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The last few years have seen a rise in Diabetes Type 2 amongst people, mainly due to lifestyle choices. In 1997 the World Health Organisation had reported that by the year 2025 we could see around 299.1 million people globally affected by diabetes, and these numbers are only going to rise and can reach 552 million by 2030.

“Ayurveda is becoming the holistic approach in becoming a better solution for managing Type 2 Diabetes,” says Dr Saji Dsouza, MS (Ayurveda), CMD KSAC Hospitals. “It emphasises in achieving equilibrium among the three doshas- Vata, Pitta and Kapha to maintain true health,” adds he.“Diabetes Type 2 can be controlled and treated through Ayurveda,” says Dr Smita Naram, co-founder, Ayushakti. She shares a 25-day course involving three focus areas:

First focus area: To improve metabolism with a special diet, lifestyle, and proven herbal remedies. These work towards improving our body’s metabolism, and also reduce fat and toxins accumulated in our body channels.

Second focus area: Removing toxins through the elimination process. For eliminating blockages of various bodily channels due to the piled up toxins, it’s essential to take anti-clogging therapies which also include Abhyanga steam and the use of medicated ghee to melt and bring the toxins to the digestive tract.

Third focus area: Rejuvenation helps repair and restore the normal functions of the pancreas, and even the minute cells and tissues through rejuvenating bastis (medicated enema) and Rasayana herbs. Rasayana herbs relieve the neuropathic symptoms steadily, which leads to an improvement in body functions, increase in energy, and physical strength.

Ayurvedic herbs to manage Type 2 diabetes
Dr Saji says that the herbs used to treat diabetes include shilajit, turmeric, neem, ivy gourd, amalaki, triphala, bitter gourd, rose apple, leaves of bilva, cinnamon, gurmar, fenugreek, bay leaf and aloe vera. Decoctions of triphala, fenugreek and shilajit are also commonly used.

