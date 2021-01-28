STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Charging Rs 10 extra costs restaurant Rs 25,000 in Hyderabad

Mohammed Mohsin, 32, a resident of Dilkushnagar, had approached the Commission stating that he was charged an extra Rs 10 against the MRP of Rs 20 on a packaged water bottle in July 2019.

HYDERABAD: Meridian Restaurant, Punjagutta, was fined Rs 20,000 by the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Hyderabad II, for charging Rs 10 extra for a packaged water bottle. The Commission also directed the restaurant management to refund Rs 10 with 12 per cent interest rate.

Mohammed Mohsin, 32, a resident of Dilkushnagar, had approached the Commission stating that he was charged an extra Rs 10 against the MRP of Rs 20 on a packaged water bottle in July 2019.  In defence, the management of the said restaurant contended that they can charge extra by quoting the Supreme Court judgement in the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India vs Union of India and others. 

However, the Commission observed that the Apex Court’s judgement was misinterpreted as per the restaurant’s convenience, and directed them to pay a compensation of Rs 20,000 towards compensation for causing inconvenience and mental agony to the complainant, and to pay him Rs 5,000 towards costs of litigation within 45 days.

