STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dirty waters draining into Hussainsagar continues to raise a stink

Even after spending crores over the past few years on trying to divert sewage of various drains from discharging into the Hussainsagar, the Telangana government has remained unsuccessful. 

Published: 29th January 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hussainsagar Lake

The Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad (Image courtesy| Wikimedia Commons)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even after spending crores over the past few years on trying to divert sewage of various drains from discharging into the Hussainsagar, the Telangana government has remained unsuccessful. The Kukatpally nala (drain), responsible for 75 per cent of all the waste flowing into the Hussainsagar, continues to drain 30-40 per cent of its untreated sewage into the lake, according to a report submitted in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday by a Joint Committee of experts. 

The NGT had constituted the committee last year to look into various aspects concerning the pollution and protection of the Hussainsagar, in a petition filed by lake protection activist Lubna Sarwath. This is the second such report by the committee. 

The committee noted that untreated sewage from the Banjara, Yousufguda and Balkapur nalas gets discharged into the lake during peak hours (7 am-12 pm) and the monsoon. It reported that untreated sewage has been mixing with treated waste from the Picket nala’s sewage treatment plant (STP). During an inspection, the Balkapur nala STP was found to be non-functional, thereby causing the untreated sewage to flow into the Hussainsagar.

The committee also noted that even though the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials had informed them at a meeting in March, 2020, that the lake’s surplus weir — which was damaged by the government — would be repaired after the monsoon, nothing was done to this effect when the committee had checked in December. 

Despite the committee’s recommendations, the State government authorities did not install flow measurement devices (to measure the flow of sewage from all nalas) at the outlets of the lake and the confluence point of the Musi river to quantify the quantum of sewage generated, it stated.

The committee also lamented that while diverting the sewage from various drains might reduce the inflow into the Hussainsagar, it is bound to increase pollution in the Musi. It pointed out that the diverted sewage finally ends up in the Golnaka drain and flows into the Amberpet STP, which has a capacity to treat only 339 MLD of sewage. But the volume of diverted sewage is much higher.

Additionally, the bioremediation of the Hussainsagar, taken up by the HMDA for six months, will not yield good results if the pollution caused by sewage inflows continues, it stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Hussainsagar
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp