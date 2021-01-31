STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's AIG Hospital scripts history

In a first in Asia, city-based hospital uses disposable duodenoscope — a 100% sterile equipment which helps prevent hospital-acquired infections — to operate on a 93-year-old patient with bile stones

Published: 31st January 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, AIG Hospitals

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, AIG Hospitals

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad has become the first hospital in Asia to use a disposable duodenoscope. The equipment was used to operate on a 93-yearold immunocompromised patient, who was suffering from bile infection caused by stones.

The infection had begun spreading into the patient’s blood, causing septicemia. The benefit of using the disposable duodenoscope over the multiple-use duodenoscope is that the doctors could create a 100 per cent sterile setup to perform the surgery.

This is essential, as the nonagenarian man stood a high risk of contracting hospital-acquired infections, due to his health condition and age. Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Chief of Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, said, “This is the start of a new era in therapeutic endoscopy where disposable duodenoscope can be used to cut the infection rate dramatically. As is known, hospital-acquired infection is very common and a leading cause of mortality worldwide.

There is 1-5 per cent chance of acquiring these infections, and it proves fatal in almost all cases. Multipleuse duedenoscopes are especially risky because they cannot be sterilised 100 per cent even with best practices. Disposable apparatus are a boon for vulnerable patients”. The disposable duodenoscope costs `2 lakh. While the multiple-use duodenoscope costs `50-60 lakh, it is used over 5,000 times across different cases, making it a less sterile alternative.

The AIG Hospitals is planning to use the disposable alternative routinely on patients needing a high degree of care, like cancer patients, senior citizens, immunocompromised patients, and those on steroids or chemotherapy. The disposable apparatus was used by Dr Reddy and a group of doctors in January last year in the USA. Since then, it has been launched in four countries, where it was used about 180 times so far. “A common misconception is that since it is disposable, it is of inferior quality. But that is not the case. The disposal duodenoscope is made of plastic and technologically advanced materials, which help cut costs,” added Dr Mohan Ramchandani, Director Therapeutic Endoscopy, AIG hospital.

Another first

The procedure involved another first — the disposable duodenoscope and another equipment, the spy cholangioscope, were used together in the surgery. Four stones were removed from the patient. “To remove one large stone stuck in the bile duct, we had to improvise on the go and use another disposable spy cholangioscope with laser lithotripsy. Using precise laser lithotripsy, the large stone was fragmented and extracted,” said Dr Ramchandani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIG Hospitals Hyderabad
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp