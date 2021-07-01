Upset over grandmother's death, 15-year-old ends life in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over the sudden death of his grandmother, a teenager died by suicide at Chandrayanagutta.

Shaik Mohammed Ali, 15, who was found hanging at his home on June 16, died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. Police have registered a case.

On June 13, Ali’s grandmother Saleha Begum, 70, died due to a heart attack. Since then, Ali was in shock.

On June 16, when all family members were busy at her home, Ali went to his house saying that he wanted to sleep for some time. When the other family members came home after sometime, they found the door latched from inside. They broke the doors open and found Ali hanging from the ceiling fan. They rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared dead in the wee hours of Wednesday.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)