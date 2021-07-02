Rising fuel, LPG prices worry citizens of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prices of fuel and LPG have risen once again, leaving consumers in shock. The domestic LPG cylinder weighing 14.2 kg has been hiked by Rs 25 effective from July 1. In Hyderabad, a domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 887 instead of Rs 861.50. The price of a commercial LPG cylinder weighing 19-kg has also been increased by Rs 76 and will now cost Rs 1730.50 instead of Rs 1646.

The price hike in LPG comes along with the steep hike in both petrol and diesel prices. In Hyderabad, the price of petrol was at Rs 102.59 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.1 as on Thursday. Since May 4, there has been a continuous increase in the fuel prices.The soaring increase in fuel and LPG prices have sparked anger among consumers. They claim that the brunt of the skyrocketing fuel and LPG prices will have a huge impact on those who are at the lowest rung of the ladder.

Speaking to Express, 21-year-old S Vaseem, an Ola driver, said: “Due to Work From Home and fear of Covid-19, I am still unable to get customers. All my earnings in a day just goes by paying for fuel. I do not know how I will manage.”

“It has been almost four months since my husband had to quit work as he got infected with Covid. He is still on bed rest. I can’t drive so I started a small eatery, but there’s no business yet. With the increasing ‘mehangai’ I don’t know if we will be able to make a single paisa of profit,” said Laxmi, an Ola driver’s wife.Several citizens took to various social media platforms to lodge their dissent against the continuously rising prices.