STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Rising fuel, LPG prices worry citizens of Hyderabad

Several citizens took to various social media platforms to lodge their dissent against the continuously rising prices.

Published: 02nd July 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

LPG Cylinder

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prices of fuel and LPG have risen once again, leaving consumers in shock. The domestic LPG cylinder weighing 14.2 kg has been hiked by Rs 25 effective from July 1. In Hyderabad, a domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 887 instead of Rs 861.50. The price of a commercial LPG cylinder weighing 19-kg has also been increased by Rs 76 and will now cost Rs 1730.50 instead of Rs 1646. 

The price hike in LPG comes along with the steep hike in both petrol and diesel prices. In Hyderabad, the price of petrol was at Rs 102.59 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.1 as on Thursday. Since May 4, there has been a continuous increase in the fuel prices.The soaring increase in fuel and LPG prices have sparked anger among consumers. They claim that the brunt of the skyrocketing fuel and LPG prices will have a huge impact on those who are at the lowest rung of the ladder. 

Speaking to Express, 21-year-old S Vaseem, an Ola driver, said: “Due to Work From Home and fear of Covid-19, I am still unable to get customers. All my earnings in a day just goes by paying for fuel. I do not know how I will manage.”

“It has been almost four months since my husband had to quit work as he got infected with Covid. He is still on bed rest. I can’t drive so I started a small eatery, but there’s no business yet. With the increasing ‘mehangai’ I don’t know if we will be able to make a single paisa of profit,” said Laxmi, an Ola driver’s wife.Several citizens took to various social media platforms to lodge their dissent against the continuously rising prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LPG price hike Hyderabad
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp