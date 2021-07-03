STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Central Railway operated 100 oxygen trains for Telugu States

According to the SCR, 4,055.97 MT of LMO was delivered to Telangana and 3,628.32 MT of LMO delivered to Andhra Pradesh.

South Central Railways

The Indian Railways have been operating these trains along the green corridors (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to meet the oxygen requirements of the two Telugu States, the South Central Railway (SCR) operated 100 oxygen trains and 431 tankers brought 7,684.29 metric tonnes (MT) of liquified medical oxygen (LMO) to the States.

In terms of the sourcing States, 3838.69 MT was sourced from Odisha, while 1,793.10 MT was sourced from Gujarat, followed by 1,288 MT of LMO from Jharkhand, 684.5 MT from Chhattisgarh and another 80 MT from West Bengal.

The Indian Railways have been operating these trains along the green corridors so that the medical oxygen requirements of the States can be met at the fastest possible time frame and with minimum en route detentions.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff who planned and executed the green corridor system for speedy delivery of medical oxygen to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

