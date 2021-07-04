Hyderabad businessman kidnap drama ends as victim returns home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man, who is into timber trading in LB Nagar area, was allegedly kidnapped late on Friday, by his business associates, to whom he owed large amounts of money. The kidnappers took the victim, Mohd Aril Aktani, in their car and also some timber in a DCM van. Later, they dropped him at Medchal and made him board a bus to Nagpur. LB Nagar police detained the five persons, who were involved in the act. “The victim had purchased timber from the accused persons, but had not paid the bills and was evading them, which led to the kidnap. The suspects are being questioned for more details,” the police said.

The victim was at his timber store in Defence Colony, LB Nagar, when 10 persons barged into the shop and asked the staff about his whereabouts. When the victim saw them, he asked them to come inside his office, where the accused persons switched off the CCTV cameras and demanded that the victim clear the dues. As the victim tried to explain them about his financial condition, an argument broke out between them.

The suspects, in a fit of rage, pulled the victim out of his office and forced him to get into their car and drove away. They also loaded timber into a DCM van. While the police were searching for the victim, he called up his driver and informed that he was in Nagpur and returning to the city, said LB Nagar Inspector V Ashok Reddy.

VICTIM HAD FAILED TO CLEAR DUES

LB Nagar police detained the five persons involved in the kidnapping. “The victim had purchased timber from the accused, but had not paid the bills and was evading them, leading to the kidnapping,” the police said