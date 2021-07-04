STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Rainbow Homes give abandoned kids a reason to smile

The establishment of ‘Rainbow Homes’ provided abandoned children in dire need of care and declining government schools seeking ways to regain their lost ground a win-win situation.

Published: 04th July 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Children at a Rainbow home in the city

Children at a Rainbow home in the city (File Photo | Express)

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In 2008, a sincere effort was made by a small group of people to identify and save children living on the streets. Among those they identified were children who had become homeless, orphans, victims of mental and physical abuse, forced into labour, abandoned, ran away from their homes, and those who had seen unimaginable gory scenes such as their parents being murdered or getting imprisoned.

A collective effort by the Association for Rural and Urban Needy (ARUN), Balamitra Network of NGOs, Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Department proved helpful in establishing as many as 14 ‘Rainbow Homes’ in various government schools in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The move came at a time when student enrolment in public-owned schools was plummeting and that could have ultimately paved the way for the privatisation of these schools.

The establishment of ‘Rainbow Homes’ gave both those children in dire need of care and the schools seeking ways to regain their lost ground a win-win situation. As part of this initiative, the authorities designated specific areas in various government schools for converting them into special homes to shelter these children.

Under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), a bridge course as part of the residential special training centre programme was held in these schools to orient, train and place these children in appropriate classes. While corporate companies were encouraged to contribute, civil society was also quick in its response.

The result was that thousands of children were rescued, rehabilitated and brought to the mainstream. While one student was among the State-level toppers in Inter exams, another went on to play for the national volleyball team and many fared well in their lives by getting married, becoming parents and working in various sectors. Every person who spent their childhood in these schools now has a success story to tell.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rainbow homes Hyderabad Association for Rural and Urban Needy Balamitra Network of NGOs abandoned children government schools
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp