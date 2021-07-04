Hyderabad's Rainbow Homes give abandoned kids a reason to smile

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In 2008, a sincere effort was made by a small group of people to identify and save children living on the streets. Among those they identified were children who had become homeless, orphans, victims of mental and physical abuse, forced into labour, abandoned, ran away from their homes, and those who had seen unimaginable gory scenes such as their parents being murdered or getting imprisoned.

A collective effort by the Association for Rural and Urban Needy (ARUN), Balamitra Network of NGOs, Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Department proved helpful in establishing as many as 14 ‘Rainbow Homes’ in various government schools in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The move came at a time when student enrolment in public-owned schools was plummeting and that could have ultimately paved the way for the privatisation of these schools.

The establishment of ‘Rainbow Homes’ gave both those children in dire need of care and the schools seeking ways to regain their lost ground a win-win situation. As part of this initiative, the authorities designated specific areas in various government schools for converting them into special homes to shelter these children.

Under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), a bridge course as part of the residential special training centre programme was held in these schools to orient, train and place these children in appropriate classes. While corporate companies were encouraged to contribute, civil society was also quick in its response.

The result was that thousands of children were rescued, rehabilitated and brought to the mainstream. While one student was among the State-level toppers in Inter exams, another went on to play for the national volleyball team and many fared well in their lives by getting married, becoming parents and working in various sectors. Every person who spent their childhood in these schools now has a success story to tell.