Searches at Exhibition Society by Telangana ACB continue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau continued searches at the Exhibition Society on Saturday, over the alleged financial irregularities during the past six years, when former minister Eatala Rajender was the president. It was learnt that ACB launched an inquiry into the allegations, after a former member wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar, detailing how the president and the committee had violated rules and gave membership to new people.

Payment to PP under scanner

ACB is looking into several aspects with regard to the functioning of the society and also the activities taken up. It was learnt that the agency is focussing on the payment made to a legal counsel who is a Public Prosecutor and had represented the society in a PIL filed against them in the High Court. It is also inquiring into the alleged diversion of society funds and also the perks to the members, in violation to the laws. The earnings of the society from organising Numaish, renting stalls, is also probed into.

The society authorities had already clarified that their activities were completely transparent and that there was no scope for any irregularity. B Prabha Shankar, the honorary secretary of the Exhibition Society, told the media that they are cooperating with the ACB and have furnished all the information they have asked for.

“The Exhibition Society is run by its managing committee. Eatala Rajender was only the president. He alone cannot make any decisions regarding the society’s functioning. All the activities of the society are completely transparent,” Prabha Shankar said on Friday.