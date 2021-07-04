Telangana's Devarakonda fort rises from ruins

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heritage tourism at Devarakonda Fort, located just over 100 km from Hyderabad, is picking up pace, thanks to the government’s prompt release of funds for its beautification and development. The initiative has opened up economic opportunities for the locals as well. Apart from heritage tourism, the fort offers two major attractions to devotees and spiritual tourists — temples of Lord Rama and Lord Shiva.

According to the Tourism Department, the fort was constructed between the 13th and 14th centuries by Padma Nayaka Veluma Rajas, who ruled the region from 1278 to 1482 AD. The fort houses a picturesque water body and a well that ‘never went dry’. It supplied drinking water to the residents even during droughts.

Before the formation of Telangana, the conservation of the historical monument was largely overlooked and the structure was left to its fate, said ‘Save Devarakonda Fort’ activist Younus Farhaan. Recently, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao had sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the construction of a recreation park spread across five acres on the premises.

Speaking to Express, Younus said that enthusiastic locals were working day and night to restore the past glory of the heritage structure. He said that under the banner of ‘Save Devarakonda Fort’, the local leaders of political parties, teachers, journalists, advocates, journalists and students were hosting cultural programmes to disseminate the history of bravery, struggles and triumph of the independent Devarakonda rulers.

“We had organised a heritage walk on the occasion of International Heritage Day, bringing together thousands of people from various walks of life. We had also celebrated the Bathukamma festival on top of the citadel,” Younus said.