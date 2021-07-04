This Hyderabad dawakhana, a babus’ favourite

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Long gone are the days when we used to say that government hospitals are for the poor and corporate ones are for the rich. A health clinic in Hyderabad has been disproving these age-old notions by providing quality treatment to all people, irrespective of their socio-economic status. Doesn’t matter if all that you suffer from is a mild fever and cough, or need first aid for some minor injuries, want to collect medicines, need treatment for hypertension or diabetes, Prashasan Nagar Health Clinic set up by State government in Jubilee Hills Road No 72 has been the go-to medical institute for those living in surrounding areas for quite some time now.

Believe it or not, nearly 200 bureaucrats, who held high positions during their service for the State government, have been visiting this health clinic regularly for OP services and blood tests, for the last three years. At the same time, people from bastis in Filmnagar, Nandagiri Hills and Peddamma Temple, and maids and helpers of aristocrats also make a beeline to the same clinic during morning hours to give blood for tests or to buy medicines.

Speaking to Express, Suresh Chanda, retired special chief secretary, said that he visits the clinic whenever he doesn’t feel well. “Earlier, I used to approach the Apollo Hospital even for mild fever or cough. However, the day the Prashasan Nagar Health Clinic was inaugurated, I stopped going to corporate hospitals for small ailments,” he says. Another retired official, D Chakrapani who worked as additional director general at Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, who came for BP check-up, said that the services at the clinic are good and equally offered to all sections. This concept of a health clinic is good and more such ones should come up, he added.

According to the staffers of Prashasan Nagar Health Clinic, around 60 patients from nearby bastis and 15 government employees and/or retired officials visit the institute daily. Important services like HbA1c tests, thyroid profiles, renal profiles, liver function tests and prenatal and antenatal care are available here.

Covid kits for those testing positive

Apart from accessibility, the service of Medical Officer M Amulya is another reason why bureaucrats visit this centre. Since the doctor worked as a medical officer from the initial days itself, she is acquainted. “By looking at the patient, I know what test should be done and medicines to be prescribed. I am always available for them for clarifying doubts about healthcare. All OP services and necessary tests are provided free of cost here,” Amulya says. According to her, the clinic is kept clean throughout the day and functions from 9 am to 4 pm (Monday - Saturday) and is also offering Covid-19 kits for those who tested positive for the virus.