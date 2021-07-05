STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citizens miffed as petrol price crosses Rs 103 per litre in Hyderabad

The soaring fuel price is burning a hole in the pockets of the citizens,  whose monthly budget is already reeling under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 05th July 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

To save fuel, a trader tows a bike by tying a piece of cloth to it at Lakdi-ka-pul in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no relief for consumers as fuel prices continue to rise across the State, just days after the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark. On Sunday, the prices went up once again with a litre of petrol costing Rs 103.47 and diesel Rs 97.26. 

In some districts, the price of  petrol was higher than in the State capital. The prices of petrol, diesel and other fuels vary from State to State due to different rates of local taxes like petrol freight charges and Value Added Tax (VAT). The soaring fuel price is burning a hole in the pockets of the citizens,  whose monthly budget is already reeling under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

B Bharti, a domestic help who works in a colony near Begumpet, said: “After my husband lost his job due to the pandemic, he started a door-to-door milk delivery service in the area. Till now, he was using his vehicle. But with the fuel prices increasing, we had to stop as whatever profit we were making we are spending on petrol.”

Stating that increasing fuel prices might force people to sell their vehicles, M Bala, a college student who works as an Ola driver in his spare time, said: “I bought my bike on loan thinking I will be able to repay it. However, due to Covid, I am not getting enough customers and adding to my problem are the increasing fuel prices. If fuel prices continue to increase, I will have to sell my bike.”

