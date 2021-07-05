STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's Balanagar flyover to be inaugurated next week

All civic works related to flyover have been completed, while greenery and other beautification works are going on at a brisk pace.

Published: 05th July 2021 08:25 AM

An aerial view of the Balanagar flyover in Hyderabad

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the major road infrastructure projects aimed at easing traffic in the city, the flyover between Balanagar X Roads and Narsapur X Roads is all set to be thrown open for the public in the second week of July. The new flyover will bring a sigh of relief to lakhs of commuters as it would reduce travel time.

All civic works related to flyover have been completed, while greenery and other beautification works are going on at a brisk pace. After several delays in completing the project, authorities are gearing up to inaugurate the flyover before July 15. 

The residents of Balanagar have been waiting for a long time for the launch of this 1.13 km flyover as there are huge traffic snarls every day and vehicular movement increases rapidly during peak hours. 

Once the flyover is opened, it will facilitate smooth flow of traffic on the Balanagar main road and motorists can cross over to Narsapur and Fathenagar ‘T’ junction.According to the HMDA officials, this is the six-lane two-way flyover in the direction of Kukatpally Y Junction to Bowenpally Junction crossing Narsapur X Roads and Fathenagar Junction. 

Rs 387-crore project

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority built this project under the Strategic Road Development Plan. The total cost of the project is Rs 387 crore, including  Rs 122 crore for civil works and Rs 265 crore for land acquisition.

Delayed by one year

The flyover was supposed to be completed last year, but the works were delayed due to delay in land acquisition. The 24-metre width flyover comes with central medians and crash barriers on either side of the road.

