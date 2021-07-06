STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana police constable gets lifer for killing woman cop over dispute

Based on the technical and circumstantial evidence, the Second Additional District and Sessions Court at Sangareddy found him guilty and delivered the verdict on Monday. 

Published: 06th July 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jella Prakasham, a constable deputed at the Hathnoor police station in Sangareddy district, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday for brutally murdering a 25-year-old  woman constable in 2019. He was also penalised with Rs 10,000. Prakasham had killed the victim and set her ablaze. After her skeletal remains were found,  he was arrested.

Based on the technical and circumstantial evidence, the Second Additional District and Sessions Court at Sangareddy found him guilty and delivered the verdict on Monday. Prakasham became friends with the victim while working with in Sangareddy district. She had purchased a 150-yard plot at Malkaram of Sangareddy district, in which Prakasham had invested some amount. After a dispute over the plot, the accused asked the victim to return his money or execute the plot in his name, but the victim refused. 

Bearing a grudge on her, Prakasham picked her up in his car from Sainagar colony, RC Puram and took her to the outskirts of Venkatapuram village in Sadashivapet. Prakasaham, with the help of his associates, killed her and burnt her body. G Prabhu and M Raju, who were accused of helping Prakasham in the offence, were acquitted, as the charges against them were not proved.

