Darbhanga blast: NIA teams back in Hyderabad

It was learnt that the agency was inquiring into the movements of the duo and from where they had bought the material used for making explosives.

Published: 06th July 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency Logo

National Investigation Agency Logo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams visited the city on Monday in connection with the parcel blast at Darbhanga railway station in Bihar and reportedly conducted inquiries at the Secunderabad Railway Station and Mallepally, where the LeT operatives Mohd Nasir Khan and Imran Malik lived till their arrest on Thursday.

It was learnt that the agency was inquiring into the movements of the duo and from where they had bought the material used for making explosives. It was also learnt that the duo who were in NIA custody were brought to the city for further investigation. The case was originally registered at Railway PS Darbhanga in connection with a parcel explosion on platform No 1 of Darbhanga Railway station on June 17. The NIA later took up the investigation and arrested the accused.

The NIA probe so far revealed a transnational conspiracy hatched by top LeT operatives to execute terror acts across India. Acting on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, Nasir and Imran fabricated an incendiary improvised explosive device (IED), packed it in a parcel of sarees and sent it via a long-distance train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga. Along with the duo from Hyderabad, two more persons have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh.

Comments

